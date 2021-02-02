In the last trading session, 11,824,455 shares of the Ocugen, Inc.(NASDAQ:OCGN) were traded, and its beta was 3.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $286.79 Million. OCGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.5, offering almost -93.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.61% since then. We note from Ocugen, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.32 Million.

Ocugen, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OCGN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ocugen, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN): Trading Information

Instantly OCGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.03 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.1298 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.9, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -50.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCGN is forecast to be at a low of $0.7 and a high of $1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -44.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.6%. Ocugen, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 89.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.26% of Ocugen, Inc. shares, and 13.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.57%. Ocugen, Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.59% of the shares, which is about 7.44 Million shares worth $2.31 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.1% or 5.02 Million shares worth $1.56 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 7094500 shares worth $2.2 Million, making up 4.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 416.23 Thousand shares worth around $132.9 Thousand, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.

