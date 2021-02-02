In the last trading session, 3,067,680 shares of the ObsEva SA(NASDAQ:OBSV) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.83, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $210.71 Million. OBSV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.3, offering almost -64.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.44% since then. We note from ObsEva SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.81 Million.

ObsEva SA stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OBSV as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ObsEva SA is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV): Trading Information

Instantly OBSV has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.10- on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.84% year-to-date, but still down -0.0543 over the last five days. On the other hand, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) is 0.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 204.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OBSV is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +631.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.9%. ObsEva SA earnings are expected to decrease by -30.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.54% of ObsEva SA shares, and 48.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.34%. ObsEva SA stock is held by 68 institutions, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.9% of the shares, which is about 4.75 Million shares worth $11.78 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 9.56% or 4.59 Million shares worth $11.37 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 774468 shares worth $1.65 Million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held roughly 52.96 Thousand shares worth around $100.09 Thousand, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.

