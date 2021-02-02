In the last trading session, 26,373,028 shares of the Nano Dimension Ltd.(NASDAQ:NNDM) were traded, and its beta was 2.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.14, and it changed around $0.4 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.43 Billion. NNDM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.89, offering almost -26.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 96.39% since then. We note from Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 43.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.08 Million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NNDM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM): Trading Information

Instantly NNDM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.89 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.1513 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 0.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -29.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNDM is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -29.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Nano Dimension Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 71.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, and 6.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.51%. Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Taylor Frigon Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.22% of the shares, which is about 917.42 Thousand shares worth $8.35 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 4.22% or 419.68 Thousand shares worth $1.2 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4805465 shares worth $43.73 Million, making up 48.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held roughly 3.65 Million shares worth around $33.17 Million, which represents about 36.64% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored