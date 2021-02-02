In today’s recent session, 2,487,178 shares of the MRC Global Inc.(NYSE:MRC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.57, and it changed around $1.14 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $694.57 Million. MRC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.88, offering almost -38.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.38% since then. We note from MRC Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 584.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 463.81 Million.

MRC Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MRC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MRC Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC): Trading Information Today

Instantly MRC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.76- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.23 over the last five days. On the other hand, MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.81, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -8.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRC is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +5.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) projections and forecasts

MRC Global Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +24.87 percent over the past six months and at a -148.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +58.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -250% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.9%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $547.72 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect MRC Global Inc. to make $585.34 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $766Million and $794Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -28.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -26.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.1%. MRC Global Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -51.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.17% of MRC Global Inc. shares, and 100.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.64%. MRC Global Inc. stock is held by 220 institutions, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 13.39% of the shares, which is about 11.01 Million shares worth $47.14 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 12.01% or 9.88 Million shares worth $42.28 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and AB Discovery Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 3130304 shares worth $18.09 Million, making up 3.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Discovery Value Fund held roughly 3.04 Million shares worth around $17.58 Million, which represents about 3.7% of the total shares outstanding.

