In today’s recent session, 15,659,544 shares of the Macy’s, Inc.(NYSE:M) have been traded, and its beta is 2.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.84, and it changed around -$0.87 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.3 Billion. M at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.3, offering almost -61.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.35% since then. We note from Macy’s, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 48.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.56 Million.

Macy’s, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended M as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Macy’s, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M): Trading Information Today

Although M has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.30 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.1225 over the last five days. On the other hand, Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 88.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.63, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -37.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that M is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +8.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -71.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) projections and forecasts

Macy’s, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +142.74 percent over the past six months and at a -199.66% annual growth rate. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -98.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.48 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. to make $4.18 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.34 Billion and $3.01 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.6%. Macy’s, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -48.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -11.82% per year for the next five years.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.77% of Macy’s, Inc. shares, and 83.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.43%. Macy’s, Inc. stock is held by 505 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.77% of the shares, which is about 45.87 Million shares worth $261.47 Million.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, with 11.3% or 35.09 Million shares worth $200.02 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and AMG Yacktman Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 19883056 shares worth $223.68 Million, making up 6.4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AMG Yacktman Fd held roughly 19.5 Million shares worth around $111.15 Million, which represents about 6.28% of the total shares outstanding.

