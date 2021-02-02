In today’s recent session, 4,583,010 shares of the Lufax Holding Ltd(NYSE:LU) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.99, and it changed around -$1.04 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.62 Billion. LU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.17, offering almost -26.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.7% since then. We note from Lufax Holding Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.54 Million.

Lufax Holding Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LU as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lufax Holding Ltd earnings are expected to decrease by -2.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.9% per year for the next five years.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Lufax Holding Ltd shares, and 1.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.36%. Lufax Holding Ltd stock is held by 44 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 4.24 Million shares worth $60.27 Million.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, with 0.16% or 3.84 Million shares worth $54.53 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 37390692 shares worth $530.95 Million, making up 1.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 9.41 Million shares worth around $133.67 Million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.

