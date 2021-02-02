In today’s recent session, 3,978,092 shares of the Lordstown Motors Corp.(NASDAQ:RIDE) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.83, and it changed around -$0.67 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.11 Billion. RIDE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.8, offering almost -28.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.74% since then. We note from Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.32 Million.

Lordstown Motors Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RIDE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE): Trading Information Today

Although RIDE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $30.74 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.065 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 43.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIDE is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +101.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lordstown Motors Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

