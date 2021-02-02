In the last trading session, 7,466,400 shares of the LM Funding America, Inc.(NASDAQ:LMFA) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.34 Million. LMFA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.89, offering almost -165.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.7% since then. We note from LM Funding America, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.7 Million.

LM Funding America, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LMFA as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA): Trading Information

Although LMFA has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.17 on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.75% year-to-date, but still up 0.0455 over the last five days. On the other hand, LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 1.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.7%. LM Funding America, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -102.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.73% of LM Funding America, Inc. shares, and 22.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.87%. LM Funding America, Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.73% of the shares, which is about 267.08 Thousand shares worth $175.47 Thousand.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 0.96% or 147.3 Thousand shares worth $96.78 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 30394 shares worth $21.43 Thousand, making up 0.2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 19.34 Thousand shares worth around $12.7 Thousand, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored