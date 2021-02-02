In today’s recent session, 1,273,153 shares of the Livent Corporation(NYSE:LTHM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.5, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.86 Billion. LTHM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.99, offering almost -23.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.74% since then. We note from Livent Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 Million.

Livent Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended LTHM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Livent Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM): Trading Information Today

Instantly LTHM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.88 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0556 over the last five days. On the other hand, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.22, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -11.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LTHM is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) projections and forecasts

Livent Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +209.09 percent over the past six months and at a -104.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.3%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.99 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Livent Corporation to make $85.78 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $78.4 Million and $68.5 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Livent Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -60.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.41% per year for the next five years.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of Livent Corporation shares, and 109.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.96%. Livent Corporation stock is held by 363 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 15.55% of the shares, which is about 22.75 Million shares worth $204.08 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.97% or 21.9 Million shares worth $196.48 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 9393106 shares worth $176.97 Million, making up 6.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held roughly 5.88 Million shares worth around $89.19 Million, which represents about 4.02% of the total shares outstanding.

