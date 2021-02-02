In the last trading session, 2,817,685 shares of the Lemonade, Inc.(NYSE:LMND) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $149.2, and it changed around $3.95 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.44 Billion. LMND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $188.3, offering almost -26.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.44% since then. We note from Lemonade, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.82 Million.

Lemonade, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LMND as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lemonade, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND): Trading Information

Instantly LMND has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $182.9 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.0118 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.17, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -42.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LMND is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $163. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +9.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -69.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lemonade, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -105.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.34% of Lemonade, Inc. shares, and 29.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.08%. Lemonade, Inc. stock is held by 167 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 21.18% of the shares, which is about 11.98 Million shares worth $595.81 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 5.6% or 3.17 Million shares worth $157.44 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2020. The former held 941310 shares worth $55.25 Million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 430.31 Thousand shares worth around $29.81 Million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.

