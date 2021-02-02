In today’s recent session, 1,329,654 shares of the Inpixon(NASDAQ:INPX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.91 Million. INPX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.98, offering almost -197.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.921, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.27% since then. We note from Inpixon’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.26 Million.

Inpixon stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended INPX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Inpixon is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX): Trading Information Today

Although INPX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.59 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.1007 over the last five days. On the other hand, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is 0.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12000, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 895422.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INPX is forecast to be at a low of $12000 and a high of $12000. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +895422.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 895422.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inpixon (INPX) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.92 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Inpixon to make $4.63 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.24 Million and $15Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -69.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Inpixon earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Inpixon shares, and 1.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.75%. Inpixon stock is held by 22 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.33% of the shares, which is about 148.21 Thousand shares worth $163.03 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.24% or 106.23 Thousand shares worth $116.86 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 106234 shares worth $116.86 Thousand, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 97.09 Thousand shares worth around $107.77 Thousand, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored