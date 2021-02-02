In today’s recent session, 8,578,897 shares of the Immunovant, Inc.(NASDAQ:IMVT) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.34, and it changed around -$17.96 or -0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.43 Billion. IMVT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.75, offering almost -112.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.09% since then. We note from Immunovant, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 468.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 438.13 Million.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT): Trading Information Today

Although IMVT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -41.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $43.49 on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.44% year-to-date, but still down -0.3454 over the last five days. On the other hand, Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is -0.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Immunovant, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 20.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.45% of Immunovant, Inc. shares, and 40.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103%. Immunovant, Inc. stock is held by 164 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.67% of the shares, which is about 7.51 Million shares worth $264.29 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.6% or 3.53 Million shares worth $124.19 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1138919 shares worth $52.61 Million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 964.15 Thousand shares worth around $33.93 Million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.

