In the last trading session, 1,590,581 shares of the TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.(NYSE:TPGY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.03, and it changed around $0.5 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14 Billion. TPGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.88, offering almost -30.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.5% since then. We note from TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 Million.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TPGY as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

