In the last trading session, 6,992,365 shares of the GSX Techedu Inc.(NYSE:GSX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $96.46, and it changed around -$8.55 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.02 Billion. GSX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $149.05, offering almost -54.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.95% since then. We note from GSX Techedu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.7 Million.

GSX Techedu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GSX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GSX Techedu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX): Trading Information

Although GSX has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $149.0 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.87% year-to-date, but still down -0.0169 over the last five days. On the other hand, GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) is 0.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64.72 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.35 day(s).

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) projections and forecasts

GSX Techedu Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +8.24 percent over the past six months and at a -500% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -445.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -107.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 261.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $331.6 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect GSX Techedu Inc. to make $398.14 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $132.38 Million and $1.3 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 150.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -69.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GSX Techedu Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -529.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.08% per year for the next five years.

