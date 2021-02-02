In today’s recent session, 2,635,685 shares of the Gold Standard Ventures Corp(NYSE:GSV) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $213.4 Million. GSV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.14, offering almost -67.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.29% since then. We note from Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 Million.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GSV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gold Standard Ventures Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV): Trading Information Today

Although GSV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.82 on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.0578 over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.96, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 188.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSV is forecast to be at a low of $1.96 and a high of $1.96. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +188.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 188.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp earnings are expected to decrease by -25% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.17% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares, and 39.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.92%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp stock is held by 61 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.08% of the shares, which is about 22.5 Million shares worth $17.55 Million.

Sun Valley Gold LLC, with 5.41% or 17.19 Million shares worth $13.41 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 22273800 shares worth $15.12 Million, making up 7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 11.97 Million shares worth around $8.66 Million, which represents about 3.76% of the total shares outstanding.

