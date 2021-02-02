In the last trading session, 1,085,219 shares of the Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLCM) were traded, and its beta was 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.23, and it changed around -$0.42 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.8 Million. BLCM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.6, offering almost -292.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.06% since then. We note from Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 710.1 Million.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BLCM as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.18 for the current quarter.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM): Trading Information

Although BLCM has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.93- on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still down -0.0364 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 161.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLCM is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +6.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $250Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $5.13 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -95.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.2%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 23.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.98%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.92% of the shares, which is about 249.12 Thousand shares worth $1.64 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.44% or 174Thousand shares worth $1.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 110761 shares worth $727.7 Thousand, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 60.27 Thousand shares worth around $395.95 Thousand, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.

