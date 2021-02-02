In today’s recent session, 3,198,562 shares of the Tiziana Life Sciences PLC(NASDAQ:TLSA) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.31, and it changed around $0.49 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $508.74 Million. TLSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.17, offering almost -182.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.6162, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 85.7% since then. We note from Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 993.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 978Million.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TLSA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA): Trading Information Today

Instantly TLSA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.99- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.0884 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) is 1.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 358.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 120.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TLSA is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +155.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 85.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares, and 18.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.62%. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC stock is held by 26 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 69.3% of the shares, which is about 350.01 Thousand shares worth $1.17 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 44.48% or 224.65 Thousand shares worth $748.08 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 154440 shares worth $311.97 Thousand, making up 30.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 54.22 Thousand shares worth around $135Thousand, which represents about 10.74% of the total shares outstanding.

