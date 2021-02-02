In the last trading session, 996,195 shares of the The9 Limited(NASDAQ:NCTY) were traded, and its beta was 1.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.9, and it changed around -$1.48 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.53 Million. NCTY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.82, offering almost -100.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.32% since then. We note from The9 Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.07 Million.

The9 Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NCTY as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The9 Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY): Trading Information

Although NCTY has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.99 on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.93% year-to-date, but still up 0.0296 over the last five days. On the other hand, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is 2.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 598.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 146.97 day(s).

The9 Limited (NCTY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.1%. The9 Limited earnings are expected to increase by 95.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.71% of The9 Limited shares, and 4.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.35%. The9 Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with CVI Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.32% of the shares, which is about 219.28 Thousand shares worth $694.67 Thousand.

Anson Funds Management LP, with 0.15% or 100.87 Thousand shares worth $319.54 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored