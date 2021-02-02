In today’s recent session, 4,680,650 shares of the Tantech Holdings Ltd(NASDAQ:TANH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.9, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.38 Million. TANH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -92.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.37% since then. We note from Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.09 Million.

Tantech Holdings Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TANH as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH): Trading Information Today

Instantly TANH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.01 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.38% year-to-date, but still down -0.0256 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is 0.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.3%. Tantech Holdings Ltd earnings are expected to decrease by -418.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.82% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares, and 1.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.27%. Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.1% of the shares, which is about 393.75 Thousand shares worth $980.44 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.27% or 95.86 Thousand shares worth $238.7 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored