Koss Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KOSS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Koss Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS): Trading Information

Although KOSS has showed a red trend with a performance of -45.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $127.4 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 72.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.17% year-to-date, but still up 4.8333 over the last five days. On the other hand, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is 9.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.01 day(s).

Koss Corporation (KOSS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.3%. Koss Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -252.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 81.5% of Koss Corporation shares, and 9.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.48%. Koss Corporation stock is held by 17 institutions, with Minerva Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.84% of the shares, which is about 210.55 Thousand shares worth $450.58 Thousand.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 2.06% or 152.4 Thousand shares worth $326.14 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 115135 shares worth $238.87 Thousand, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held roughly 4.92 Thousand shares worth around $10.21 Thousand, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored