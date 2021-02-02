In the last trading session, 5,460,432 shares of the Camber Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CEI) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.25 Million. CEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.94, offering almost -108.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.38% since then. We note from Camber Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.2 Million.

Camber Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CEI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Camber Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI): Trading Information

Instantly CEI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.26 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.1016 over the last five days. On the other hand, Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) is 0.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Camber Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -102.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.98% of Camber Energy, Inc. shares, and 1.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.54%. Camber Energy, Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.8% of the shares, which is about 201.12 Thousand shares worth $128.72 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.41% or 102.1 Thousand shares worth $65.35 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 32106 shares worth $20.55 Thousand, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held roughly 3.42 Thousand shares worth around $2.19 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

