In today’s recent session, 1,341,282 shares of the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation(NYSE:USAS) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.7, and it changed around -$0.29 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $323.22 Million. USAS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.9, offering almost -44.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.96% since then. We note from Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended USAS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS): Trading Information Today

Although USAS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.7% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.21- on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.0677 over the last five days. On the other hand, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.86, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 80% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USAS is forecast to be at a low of $3.75 and a high of $5.56. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +105.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.67% of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, and 26.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.08%. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock is held by 67 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.63% of the shares, which is about 6.64 Million shares worth $17.54 Million.

Merk Investments LLC, with 3.13% or 3.7 Million shares worth $9.76 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5221283 shares worth $16.86 Million, making up 4.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited held roughly 3.05 Million shares worth around $9.02 Million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.

