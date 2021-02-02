In today’s recent session, 25,240,953 shares of the DraftKings Inc.(NASDAQ:DKNG) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.42, and it changed around $4.78 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.32 Billion. DKNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.19, offering almost -8.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.16% since then. We note from DraftKings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.38 Million.

DraftKings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended DKNG as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. DraftKings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.47 for the current quarter.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG): Trading Information Today

Instantly DKNG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $60.95 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.0969 over the last five days. On the other hand, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DKNG is forecast to be at a low of $41 and a high of $100. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +68.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. DraftKings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40% per year for the next five years.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.12% of DraftKings Inc. shares, and 45.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.75%. DraftKings Inc. stock is held by 491 institutions, with Raine Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.54% of the shares, which is about 21.72 Million shares worth $1.28 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.3% or 20.76 Million shares worth $1.22 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 6986305 shares worth $411.07 Million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.84 Million shares worth around $343.46 Million, which represents about 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.

