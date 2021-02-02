In the last trading session, 2,222,091 shares of the Conformis, Inc.(NASDAQ:CFMS) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $1, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.94 Million. CFMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost -49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50% since then. We note from Conformis, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 Million.

Conformis, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CFMS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Conformis, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS): Trading Information

Although CFMS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.34 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.52% year-to-date, but still down -0.2424 over the last five days. On the other hand, Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) is 0.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 662.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 281.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 133% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFMS is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +200% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 100% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Conformis, Inc. (CFMS) projections and forecasts

Conformis, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +33.1 percent over the past six months and at a 18.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -12.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.23 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Conformis, Inc. to make $18.29 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.89 Million and $16.48 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.6%. Conformis, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 39.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -14.58% per year for the next five years.

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.11% of Conformis, Inc. shares, and 30.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.98%. Conformis, Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.7% of the shares, which is about 7.48 Million shares worth $6.26 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 6.07% or 5.21 Million shares worth $4.37 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1903523 shares worth $1.59 Million, making up 2.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 991.09 Thousand shares worth around $830.04 Thousand, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.

