In today’s recent session, 4,278,763 shares of the CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CNSP) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.02, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.43 Million. CNSP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.62, offering almost -178.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.258, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.72% since then. We note from CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 Million.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CNSP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP): Trading Information Today

Instantly CNSP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.13 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.0516 over the last five days. On the other hand, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 140.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 90.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 329.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNSP is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +444.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 246.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 39.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.59% of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 0.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.83%. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Essex Investment Management Co Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 61.56 Thousand shares worth $108.35 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.05% or 12.5 Thousand shares worth $22Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

