In today’s recent session, 2,087,818 shares of the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:CLVR) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.59, and it changed around $1.56 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $265.42 Million. CLVR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14, offering almost -32.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.27% since then. We note from Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 900.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 Million.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18% of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares, and 10.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.21%. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1 institutions, with Janney Montgomery Scott LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 27.78 Thousand shares worth $247.22 Thousand.

Equitec Specialists, LLC, with 0.03% or 4.1 Thousand shares worth $36.49 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

