In the last trading session, 3,053,970 shares of the Ceragon Networks Ltd.(NASDAQ:CRNT) were traded, and its beta was 2.1. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.56, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $370Million. CRNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.9, offering almost -51.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.29% since then. We note from Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.9 Million.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT): Trading Information

Instantly CRNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.58- on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.64% year-to-date, but still down -0.1633 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is 0.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 727.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 250.87 day(s).

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) projections and forecasts

Ceragon Networks Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +74.05 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +100% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.12 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ceragon Networks Ltd. to make $67.3 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $71.26 Million and $55.87 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.6%. Ceragon Networks Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -110.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.32% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares, and 12.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.06%. Ceragon Networks Ltd. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.9% of the shares, which is about 3.15 Million shares worth $7.84 Million.

Norges Bank Investment Management, with 2.74% or 2.21 Million shares worth $4.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2019, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 653123 shares worth $1.82 Million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 547.92 Thousand shares worth around $1.36 Million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.

