In today’s recent session, 1,599,306 shares of the Century Aluminum Company(NASDAQ:CENX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.65, and it changed around $0.82 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $959.28 Million. CENX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.4, offering almost -35.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.68% since then. We note from Century Aluminum Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 939Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 965.72 Million.

Century Aluminum Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CENX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Century Aluminum Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX): Trading Information Today

Instantly CENX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.49 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0292 over the last five days. On the other hand, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -18.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CENX is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +3.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -62.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) projections and forecasts

Century Aluminum Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +12.86 percent over the past six months and at a 17.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -188.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2300% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $419.4 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Century Aluminum Company to make $495.51 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $435.5 Million and $421.2 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22%. Century Aluminum Company earnings are expected to decrease by -20.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.7% of Century Aluminum Company shares, and 54.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.7%. Century Aluminum Company stock is held by 196 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.38% of the shares, which is about 7.49 Million shares worth $53.36 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 6.82% or 6.1 Million shares worth $43.42 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3371507 shares worth $37.19 Million, making up 3.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.24 Million shares worth around $35.71 Million, which represents about 3.62% of the total shares outstanding.

