In the last trading session, 9,738,502 shares of the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CATB) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.64, and it changed around -$0.51 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.11 Million. CATB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.59, offering almost -135.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.66% since then. We note from Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 48.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.69 Million.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CATB as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB): Trading Information

Although CATB has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.97- on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 54.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.7% year-to-date, but still up 0.3236 over the last five days. On the other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) is 0.7% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 559.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CATB is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +559.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 559.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.7%. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 40.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.69%. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 15.18% of the shares, which is about 3.05 Million shares worth $18.87 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.55% or 1.12 Million shares worth $6.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 514051 shares worth $3.18 Million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 426.06 Thousand shares worth around $911.76 Thousand, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.

