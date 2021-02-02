In the last trading session, 3,274,076 shares of the Cassava Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:SAVA) were traded, and its beta was 1.4. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.99, and it changed around $3.17 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $803.59 Million. SAVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.7, offering almost -3.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.91% since then. We note from Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.49 Million.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SAVA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cassava Sciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA): Trading Information

Instantly SAVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.70 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 3%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.4662 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is 2.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.33, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -15.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAVA is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +4.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.6%. Cassava Sciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 56.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.2% of Cassava Sciences, Inc. shares, and 26.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.88%. Cassava Sciences, Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.65% of the shares, which is about 1.45 Million shares worth $16.64 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.98% or 1.27 Million shares worth $14.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 757104 shares worth $5.16 Million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 645.44 Thousand shares worth around $7.43 Million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.

