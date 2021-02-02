In today’s recent session, 1,732,713 shares of the Callon Petroleum Company(NYSE:CPE) have been traded, and its beta is 3.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.32, and it changed around $0.07 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $569.86 Million. CPE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.3, offering almost -125.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.8, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.46% since then. We note from Callon Petroleum Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 Million.

Callon Petroleum Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended CPE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Callon Petroleum Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE): Trading Information Today

Instantly CPE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.06 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.0928 over the last five days. On the other hand, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.06, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 5.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPE is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +46.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) projections and forecasts

Callon Petroleum Company share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +25 percent over the past six months and at a -69.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -26.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -79.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -25% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $256.88 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Callon Petroleum Company to make $272.14 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $196.09 Million and $289.92 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.2%. Callon Petroleum Company earnings are expected to decrease by -82.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.78% of Callon Petroleum Company shares, and 41.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.98%. Callon Petroleum Company stock is held by 139 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.04% of the shares, which is about 3.99 Million shares worth $19.24 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.22% or 1.68 Million shares worth $8.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares S&P Smallcap 600 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2547248 shares worth $33.52 Million, making up 6.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares S&P Smallcap 600 Value ETF held roughly 587.29 Thousand shares worth around $7.73 Million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.

