In today’s recent session, 1,657,065 shares of the Ballantyne Strong, Inc(NYSE:BTN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.5, and it changed around $0.46 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.38 Million. BTN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.38, offering almost -35.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.6% since then. We note from Ballantyne Strong, Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 187.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 72.2 Million.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BTN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ballantyne Strong, Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN): Trading Information Today

Instantly BTN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.77- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.0929 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 140% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTN is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +140% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 140% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (BTN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.27%. Ballantyne Strong, Inc earnings are expected to increase by 20.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.84% of Ballantyne Strong, Inc shares, and 87.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.43%. Ballantyne Strong, Inc stock is held by 21 institutions, with Ariel Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 17.95% of the shares, which is about 2.65 Million shares worth $4.14 Million.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC, with 9.43% or 1.4 Million shares worth $2.18 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 208983 shares worth $326.01 Thousand, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 204.58 Thousand shares worth around $321.19 Thousand, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.

