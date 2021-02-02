In the last trading session, 1,119,054 shares of the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.(NYSE:BW) were traded, and its beta was 2.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.86, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $304.78 Million. BW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.64, offering almost -30.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.86% since then. We note from Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 453.57 Million.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BW as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW): Trading Information

Instantly BW has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.64- on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.67% year-to-date, but still down -0.0929 over the last five days. On the other hand, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) is 0.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 309.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.73, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -87.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BW is forecast to be at a low of $0.73 and a high of $0.73. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -87.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -87.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.5%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 92.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.5% per year for the next five years.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.94% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. shares, and 63.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.01%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. stock is held by 59 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 27.29% of the shares, which is about 14.19 Million shares worth $32.92 Million.

SCW Capital Management, LP, with 3.64% or 1.89 Million shares worth $4.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 918791 shares worth $2.13 Million, making up 1.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 482.4 Thousand shares worth around $1.12 Million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.

