In the last trading session, 24,019,020 shares of the Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATOS) were traded, and its beta was 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.37, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $169.63 Million. ATOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.08, offering almost -114.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.93% since then. We note from Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.21 Million.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ATOS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS): Trading Information

Instantly ATOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.77- on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.49% year-to-date, but still down -0.2047 over the last five days. On the other hand, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) is 1.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 163.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATOS is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +216.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 110.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.3%. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 6.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.49%. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 208.9 Thousand shares worth $505.53 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.18% or 131.56 Thousand shares worth $318.37 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 120689 shares worth $292.07 Thousand, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 52.49 Thousand shares worth around $127.03 Thousand, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored