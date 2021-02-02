In today’s recent session, 38,238,897 shares of the VYNE Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:VYNE) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.64, and it changed around $0.34 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $497.22 Million. VYNE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.05, offering almost -53.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.12% since then. We note from VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.62 Million.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VYNE as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.93, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 124.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VYNE is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +278.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -30.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.31% of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 49.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.42%. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 13.63% of the shares, which is about 22.88 Million shares worth $37.97 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.86% or 9.85 Million shares worth $16.34 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 4461554 shares worth $7.41 Million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.36 Million shares worth around $5.31 Million, which represents about 2% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored