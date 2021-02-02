In the last trading session, 76,868,086 shares of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc.(NYSE:GTE) were traded, and its beta was 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $235.67 Million. GTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.01, offering almost -55.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.31% since then. We note from Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 84.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.16 Million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GTE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE): Trading Information

Instantly GTE has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.96 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.8% year-to-date, but still up 0.3279 over the last five days. On the other hand, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) is 0.8% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 605.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 39.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.55, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -15.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTE is forecast to be at a low of $0.39 and a high of $0.67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +3.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190.43 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gran Tierra Energy Inc. to make $180.64 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $127.18 Million and $138.23 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.1%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -57.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.93% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, and 39.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.57%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with GMT Capital Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 22.56% of the shares, which is about 82.78 Million shares worth $19.23 Million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with 11.31% or 41.49 Million shares worth $9.64 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard Energy Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 7652079 shares worth $1.45 Million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Energy Index Fund held roughly 2.98 Million shares worth around $842.34 Thousand, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.

