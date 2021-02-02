In the last trading session, 1,062,299 shares of the Appian Corporation(NASDAQ:APPN) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $211.07, and it changed around -$7.39 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.79 Billion. APPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $260, offering almost -23.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.23% since then. We note from Appian Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 Million.

Appian Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended APPN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Appian Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN): Trading Information

Although APPN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $260 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.1257 over the last five days. On the other hand, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.41 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.13, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -53.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APPN is forecast to be at a low of $68 and a high of $193. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -8.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -67.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Appian Corporation (APPN) projections and forecasts

Appian Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +314.92 percent over the past six months and at a 21.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -54.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -8.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.96 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Appian Corporation to make $80.57 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $68.62 Million and $70.44 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.5%. Appian Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.14% of Appian Corporation shares, and 82.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.53%. Appian Corporation stock is held by 288 institutions, with Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 21.3% of the shares, which is about 8.06 Million shares worth $521.85 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 15.6% or 5.9 Million shares worth $382.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1100120 shares worth $71.23 Million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.07 Million shares worth around $69.52 Million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.

