In today’s recent session, 2,864,794 shares of the Antero Resources Corporation(NYSE:AR) have been traded, and its beta is 4.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.34, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.99 Billion. AR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.03, offering almost -9.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 91.28% since then. We note from Antero Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.94 Million.

Antero Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended AR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Antero Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR): Trading Information Today

Instantly AR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.03- on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.0413 over the last five days. On the other hand, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AR is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) projections and forecasts

Antero Resources Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +143.92 percent over the past six months and at a -366.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -26.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +400% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 215.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.07 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Antero Resources Corporation to make $1.05 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.05 Billion and $1.32 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.5%. Antero Resources Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 11.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.53% of Antero Resources Corporation shares, and 83.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.66%. Antero Resources Corporation stock is held by 262 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.58% of the shares, which is about 23.06 Million shares worth $63.42 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 6.67% or 17.93 Million shares worth $49.31 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 8279244 shares worth $22.77 Million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 6.94 Million shares worth around $37.81 Million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.

