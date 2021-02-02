In the last trading session, 2,001,204 shares of the AMMO, Inc.(NASDAQ:POWW) were traded, and its beta was -0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.4, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $331.78 Million. POWW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.98, offering almost -66.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.48% since then. We note from AMMO, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 Million.

AMMO, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended POWW as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AMMO, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW): Trading Information

Instantly POWW has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.08- on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.64% year-to-date, but still down -0.0738 over the last five days. On the other hand, AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) is 0.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 406.72 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 170.89 day(s).

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -55.9%. AMMO, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.43% of AMMO, Inc. shares, and 0.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.01%. AMMO, Inc. stock is held by 1 institutions, with Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.2% of the shares, which is about 100Thousand shares worth $330Thousand.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC, with 0.06% or 29.1 Thousand shares worth $96.03 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

