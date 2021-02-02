In the last trading session, 2,111,124 shares of the American Resources Corporation(NASDAQ:AREC) were traded, and its beta was -0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $89.36 Million. AREC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.93, offering almost -96.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.364, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.5% since then. We note from American Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 Million.

American Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AREC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. American Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC): Trading Information

Instantly AREC has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.78- on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.0738 over the last five days. On the other hand, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 442.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 211.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 49.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AREC is forecast to be at a low of $3.75 and a high of $3.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +49.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) projections and forecasts

American Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +83.21 percent over the past six months and at a 82.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -66.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.3 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect American Resources Corporation to make $7.8 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.29 Million and $524Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1388.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. American Resources Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 20.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.26% of American Resources Corporation shares, and 8.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.35%. American Resources Corporation stock is held by 8 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.81% of the shares, which is about 328.07 Thousand shares worth $492.1 Thousand.

Exane Derivatives, with 0.5% or 91.36 Thousand shares worth $178.16 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 296782 shares worth $445.17 Thousand, making up 1.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind held roughly 31.28 Thousand shares worth around $46.92 Thousand, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.

