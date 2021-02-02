In the last trading session, 1,349,449 shares of the Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.(NASDAQ:AHPI) were traded, and its beta was -5.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.11, and it changed around $1.09 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.54 Million. AHPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45, offering almost -532.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.15% since then. We note from Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 460.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 644.97 Million.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AHPI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI): Trading Information

Instantly AHPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.52- on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.0955 over the last five days. On the other hand, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) is 0.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 384.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 153.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AHPI is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +153.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 153.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.1%. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -42.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.08% of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. shares, and 9.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.65%. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.94% of the shares, which is about 198.22 Thousand shares worth $1.09 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.23% or 49.52 Thousand shares worth $273.33 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 48445 shares worth $267.42 Thousand, making up 1.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 17.18 Thousand shares worth around $87.09 Thousand, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored