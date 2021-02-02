In the last trading session, 4,959,218 shares of the Akerna Corp.(NASDAQ:KERN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.2, and it changed around $0.38 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.73 Million. KERN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.49, offering almost -85.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65% since then. We note from Akerna Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 Million.

Akerna Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KERN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Akerna Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN): Trading Information

Instantly KERN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.83- on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.91% year-to-date, but still up 0.1567 over the last five days. On the other hand, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is 0.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.72 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KERN is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) projections and forecasts

Akerna Corp. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.05 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +47.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.02 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Akerna Corp. to make $4.35 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $3.17 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Akerna Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 36.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.05% of Akerna Corp. shares, and 9.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.35%. Akerna Corp. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.95% of the shares, which is about 420.14 Thousand shares worth $1.53 Million.

Creative Planning, with 1.72% or 372.16 Thousand shares worth $1.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 351558 shares worth $1.14 Million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held roughly 147.77 Thousand shares worth around $478.78 Thousand, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored