In the last trading session, 1,006,741 shares of the Aethlon Medical, Inc.(NASDAQ:AEMD) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.3, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.8 Million. AEMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.25, offering almost -84.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.7% since then. We note from Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 Million.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AEMD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aethlon Medical, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD): Trading Information

Although AEMD has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.98- on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.1353 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 589.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 288.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 160.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEMD is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +160.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 160.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) projections and forecasts

Aethlon Medical, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +18.56 percent over the past six months and at a -70.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +87.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.8%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.6%. Aethlon Medical, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.68% of Aethlon Medical, Inc. shares, and 10.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.65%. Aethlon Medical, Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.01% of the shares, which is about 122.51 Thousand shares worth $165.39 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.55% or 66.53 Thousand shares worth $89.81 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 122512 shares worth $165.39 Thousand, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 8.87 Thousand shares worth around $16.49 Thousand, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.

