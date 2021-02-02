In the last trading session, 1,060,861 shares of the Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.35, and it changed around $0.6 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08 Billion. ACRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.28, offering almost -13.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 96.72% since then. We note from Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 Million.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ACRS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS): Trading Information

Instantly ACRS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.98 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.2103 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) is 2.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 561.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 190.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -6.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACRS is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +12.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.39 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. to make $1.38 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.09 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -57.1%. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -10.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.64% of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 66.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.18%. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8% of the shares, which is about 3.43 Million shares worth $8.82 Million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 5.82% or 2.5 Million shares worth $6.43 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 694097 shares worth $1.78 Million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 543.38 Thousand shares worth around $1.4 Million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.

