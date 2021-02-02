3D Systems Corporation (DDD) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $168.47 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect 3D Systems Corporation to make $133.77 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $164.57 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.4%.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.27% of 3D Systems Corporation shares, and 68.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.32%. 3D Systems Corporation stock is held by 311 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.33% of the shares, which is about 17.79 Million shares worth $87.33 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.6% or 11.91 Million shares worth $58.49 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 8000000 shares worth $45.52 Million, making up 6.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 7.97 Million shares worth around $83.53 Million, which represents about 6.42% of the total shares outstanding.

