In the last trading session, 3,263,135 shares of the ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.(NASDAQ:ZIOP) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.71, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $795.02 Million. ZIOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.83, offering almost -30.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.48% since then. We note from ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 Million.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ZIOP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP): Trading Information

Although ZIOP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.83- on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.022 over the last five days. On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is 0.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.93, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 59.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIOP is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +102.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.4%. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -173.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.56% of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. shares, and 55.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.06%. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. stock is held by 205 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.13% of the shares, which is about 15.28 Million shares worth $38.51 Million.

MSD Partners, L.P., with 7.07% or 15.15 Million shares worth $38.18 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 9400000 shares worth $23.69 Million, making up 4.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.15 Million shares worth around $15.5 Million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.

