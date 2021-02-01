In the last trading session, 2,160,333 shares of the Seneca Biopharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:SNCA) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.43 Million. SNCA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.1, offering almost -42.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.99% since then. We note from Seneca Biopharma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.18 Million.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SNCA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA): Trading Information

Although SNCA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.69 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.67% year-to-date, but still up 0.028 over the last five days. On the other hand, Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) is 0.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $520, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 35274.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNCA is forecast to be at a low of $520 and a high of $520. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35274.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35274.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Seneca Biopharma, Inc. to make $253Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3Million and $8Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at 0%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3062.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.8%. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 41.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

