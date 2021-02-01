In the last trading session, 3,731,664 shares of the Village Farms International, Inc.(NASDAQ:VFF) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.82, and it changed around -$0.51 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $915.73 Million. VFF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.05, offering almost -27.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.49% since then. We note from Village Farms International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 Million.

Village Farms International, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VFF as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF): Trading Information

Although VFF has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.26 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.0559 over the last five days. On the other hand, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 79.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VFF is forecast to be at a low of $13.29 and a high of $26.59. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +124.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Village Farms International, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.91% of Village Farms International, Inc. shares, and 22.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.23%. Village Farms International, Inc. stock is held by 98 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.24% of the shares, which is about 2.52 Million shares worth $11.54 Million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with 1.77% or 1.37 Million shares worth $13.93 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2519911 shares worth $11.54 Million, making up 3.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.43 Million shares worth around $6.55 Million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.

