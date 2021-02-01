In today’s recent session, 8,366,852 shares of the Viela Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:VIE) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.91, and it changed around $18.23 or 0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.9 Billion. VIE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.66, offering almost -33.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.71% since then. We note from Viela Bio, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 134.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 198.47 Million.

Viela Bio, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VIE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Viela Bio, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.7 for the current quarter.

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE): Trading Information Today

Instantly VIE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 52.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $53.15 on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.4419 over the last five days. On the other hand, Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) is 0.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.67, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIE is forecast to be at a low of $46 and a high of $57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +7.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Viela Bio, Inc. (VIE) projections and forecasts

Viela Bio, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.84 percent over the past six months and at a 57.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +89.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -83.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.55 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Viela Bio, Inc. to make $8.39 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $30Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -81.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Viela Bio, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.08% of Viela Bio, Inc. shares, and 47.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105%. Viela Bio, Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 8.21 Million shares worth $230.5 Million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 7.42% or 4.07 Million shares worth $114.29 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 2090732 shares worth $80.16 Million, making up 3.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held roughly 1.19 Million shares worth around $45.59 Million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored