In the last trading session, 1,337,837 shares of the Urban One, Inc.(NASDAQ:UONE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.93, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.56 Million. UONE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.16, offering almost -681.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.29% since then. We note from Urban One, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 Million.

Urban One, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UONE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE): Trading Information

Instantly UONE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.53- on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.65% year-to-date, but still up 0.1726 over the last five days. On the other hand, Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) is 0.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 197.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 143.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -13.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UONE is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -13.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Urban One, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.84% of Urban One, Inc. shares, and 5.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.14%. Urban One, Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 50.89 Thousand shares worth $291.58 Thousand.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 0.76% or 33.9 Thousand shares worth $194.25 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Equities Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 31324 shares worth $166.33 Thousand, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Equities Trust held roughly 27.4 Thousand shares worth around $115.35 Thousand, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.

